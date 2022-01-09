Thumbs up
Thumbs up to District Judge Dennis Hladik, who will step down from the bench at the end of his term.
Hladik, 72, was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Brad Henry in May 2006 following the retirement of District Judge John Michael. He then was elected to the position in November 2006 and re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Hladik was an attorney for 30 years before being appointed district judge. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1972 and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1975.
“Ninety to 95% of the time, I cannot believe that I get paid to do this job,” Hladik said. “About 5% to 10% of the time, the job can get very difficult, and you have to be able to take care of those difficult cases, get them behind you and move on and just do your job.”
We wish Judge Hladik well in his retirement and thank him for the years of dedicated service.
Thumbs upThumbs up to six dedicated high school students from Northwest Oklahoma.
They are among the 74 public high school students who are on the State Superintendent’s Advisory Council. They will advise Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on issues affecting public education in the state.
Chisholm High School senior Ashley Winter is on the council for the second year and is joined by junior Logan Buford. Chisholm is the only school to have two representatives on the panel.
Sydney Martens, a senior from Fairview High School, also is a returning council member.
Others from Northwest Oklahoma on the council are Enid High School senior Cooper Reinhardt, Kingfisher High School’s Grace-Anne Sinclair and Woodward High School’s Sofey Burnett.
We are glad to see our area so well represented.
Thumbs upCherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center deserves a thumbs up for its “Museum OKademy,” a free, six-part volunteer training course that will begin Saturday.
The series is led by Jake Krumwiede, the center’s executive director; Neal Matherne, director of education; and other Heritage Center staff. Training will focus on the history of Northwest Oklahoma, how museums operate and how volunteers can help museums fulfill their missions.
Training will be 9-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month until the course ends on April 2. Registration is required.
If you are interested, to register go to csrhc.org/museumokademy, or contact Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, at (580) 237-1907.
