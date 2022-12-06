Information that is developing in the wake of four execution-style murders that took place a couple of weeks ago at a marijuana grow operation near Lacey looks to be a prime example of how Oklahoma’s loose laws regarding marijuana operations are being exploited.
State drug enforcement agents have been investigating links between Chinese nationals who pay over-inflated prices for land in Oklahoma, then develop grow operations that funnel large amounts of drugs onto the black market.
One Chinese national has been arrested and another Oklahoman is under investigation in connection with the quadruple homicide. Wu Chen is alleged to have committed the murders, and after fleeing to Florida where he was arrested, is now back in Kingfisher County.
The marijuana grow allegedly was operating under an illegally obtained license, with the application for the license by an Oklahoma City accountant named Kevin Pham. The license fraudulently stated the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, which is required by state law. An OBN spokesman said agents interviewed the man listed as the 75% owner who “has no knowledge of operations” at the 10-acre farm and “just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered owner.
Pham’s office was raided and he was arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic agents, which discovered firearms, more than 100 packages of THC gummies packaged for sale and a small bag of crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth, along with 10 pounds of processed marijuana. The man listed as the “ghost owner” has not been arrested, but could face fraud charges.
A “ghost owner” describes an Oklahoma resident who claims majority ownership in a business so a nonresident can circumvent regulations mandating that cannabis businesses in the state be primarily owned by Oklahomans.
There is much to be untangled in this developing story. OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said that out of about 8,500 legally licensed marijuana farms, they’re investigating about 2,000 of them for fraudulent activity.
Woodward said OBN will be aggressive at the state Capitol next year, proposing strong legislation to tackle illegal activity surrounding marijuana farms.
Legislators need to do what is necessary to better protect Oklahomans from these fraudulent operations. We now know the deadly consequences of Oklahoma’s current loose laws regarding medical marijuana operations.
