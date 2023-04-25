{span class=”printtrim”}{span}It’s been a heck of a week for Enid’s two largest school districts — Enid Public Schools and Chisholm Public Schools.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Chisholm patrons were taken by surprise when their first-year superintendent, Dudley Darrow, was announced as the new superintendent at Enid Public Schools, replacing Darrell Floyd, who has served EPS for nine years. He will begin his duties in July.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Darrow, who previously served as assistant superintendent for EPS, was touted as a great choice to help the Chisholm district get back on its feet after some tumultuous years following the retirement of their longtime superintendent Roydon Tilley.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}As expected, Darrow hit the ground running at Chisholm, getting strategic planning on track and even working with the board toward a possible bond issue. However, the opportunity to come back to Enid to follow in the footsteps of his mentor and lead the EPS district was just too good to pass up.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}We believe Darrow will do an excellent job for Enid, just as he has been doing for Chisholm. We also believe he will be fair and helpful as Chisholm works through another superintendent transition. Darrow has laid some important groundwork for the next administration.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}We also believe the Chisholm board will find the right person, once again, to lead that important district into the future.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Both school districts have a number of very good administrators, teachers and staff who care deeply about their district and their responsibilities. The future is bright for Enid and Chisholm.{/span}{/span}
