Thumbs up to St. Mary’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine team for earning a national award.
St. Mary’s physicians, leaders, staff and clinicians gathered recently to celebrate the Center of Distinction award and the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Clinical Excellence award. The honor was presented by Healogics, a nationwide provider of advanced wound care services.
“The St. Mary’s Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months including patient satisfaction higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal,” according to a release. The Clinical Excellence Award was given as a result of scoring in the top 10% of eligible centers.
Congrats to St. Mary’s!
More thumbs up to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and the local artist show featuring the work of Jenna Kodesh, Cheryl Swanson, and Linda Heller.
Featured pieces include oil paintings, oil enhanced photographs and three-dimensional pieces, and the art is available for purchase.
Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries and are required to wear face masks during their visit. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org.
Finally, thumbs up to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., program returning to Enid Public Schools.
Enid Public Schools Campus Police Officer Bryan Rios is bringing the program back to the district after more than a decade.
D.A.R.E. is a nationwide initiative to give students skills to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence. It has been active since 1983, and EPS joins thousands of school districts in implementing it in the classroom.
The curriculum Rios is trained in and will implement in EPS fifth-grade classrooms is “Keepin’ It Real.” Spanning 10 weeks, with Rios at a classroom once a week, classes will focus on making healthy life decisions.
D.A.R.E. classes will begin in the 2020-21 school year. We’re excited to see Rios helping our students make smart decisions both in school and off-campus.
