A bill passed by the Legislature this session to allow graduating indigenous seniors to wear Native American tribal regalia during their commencement ceremonies was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
There is still an opportunity for the Legislature to override the veto, but the subject brings up a conversation about what is and what is not appropriate during commencement ceremonies.
“Should this bill become law, the proverbial Pandora’s box will be opened for other groups to go over the heads of local superintendents and demand special favor to wear whatever they please at a formal ceremony,” Stitt, a Republican who is enrolled with the Cherokee Nation, said in a statement to lawmakers announcing the veto.
He noted that “nothing in current state law prevents a school from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies.”
This past Saturday, Enid High School seniors of 2023 celebrated their graduation ceremonies. A photo collage in the Sunday News & Eagle pictured several students wearing cultural regalia with their caps and gowns. These included feathers, leis and special stoles or beads that represented their cultures.
While the students were able to wear the regalia while seated before or after the ceremony, they had to remove them to go across the stage and receive their diplomas.
The News & Eagle has received several compliments for the photo representation of the students, and those attending the commencement ceremony said the additions to the caps and gowns were tasteful and colorful.
Enid High seems to have come up with the compromise by allowing students to wear their regalia, but not as they crossed the stage.
We have to wonder why it is so difficult for some school districts to fully celebrate the cultural and indigenous diversities in their student populations. Particularly in Enid where there are a number of indigenous and Micronesian students, it would seem appropriate to allow the students to fully express their cultures and walk across the stage proudly wearing their regalia.
The governor is right that state law does not prevent school districts from allowing regalia to be worn during commencement. And, we agree that school districts need to set boundaries so the “additions” to caps and gowns don’t get out of hand or get to the point of making political statements or disrupting the commencement ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies should have a sense of tradition and decorum. In our view, the items worn by EHS students for cultural recognition were tasteful and interesting and added to the beauty of the ceremony.
The obvious solution is for all school districts to recognize and support the tribal and cultural diversities of their students and work with those students and their families to appropriately express their traditions in the commencement ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.