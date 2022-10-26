Oklahoma’s crime rate became a recent political story during a debate last week between Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister, who is running as a Democrat.
Hofmeister made the claim that Oklahoma’s crime statistics are higher than New York and California under Stitt’s watch. The governor was taken aback by the comment and even mocked Hofmeister for it. However, some fact checking showed that the state’s crime rate, indeed, is higher than both those Democrat-controlled states.
Oklahoma has a higher homicide rate and higher rates of violent and property crime than New York or California, according to FBI statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Frontier, a news organization that released a fact check of the debate, pointed out that Oklahoma has led California and New York in those categories for nearly 20 years.
However, there is more to the story, and there are more nuances to these statistics. A CNHI report shows that Oklahoma’s violent crime rate has dropped more than 5% in the past year, but still remains higher than the national average.
CNHI reported with the exception of a slight bump in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma’s violent crime rate has been declining since 2018, said Felicity Rose, director of research and policy with FWD, a bipartisan group that advocates for criminal justice reform.
Rose’s analysis of 2021 FBI crime data found that in 2021, in Oklahoma there were 434.0 violent crimes per 100,000 people. That’s a 5.36% drop from 2020, and an overall drop of 4.67% from 2016 to 2021.
The national average in 2021 was 379.8 violent crimes per 100,000. The national rate decreased 4.68% from the year prior and 4.44% from 2016 to 2021.
The other statistic is that Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation, something that has been addressed by reforms trying to lower the incarceration rate for low-level offenders.
Crime certainly has been an issue nationally, particularly in large cities and also with the high number of mass shootings we’ve seen across the nation — and even in Oklahoma — this past year.
However, Oklahoma’s crime rate hasn’t been a hot button issue. In fact, criminal justice reform is supported by the majority of Oklahomans. Recent polling showed that 64% of Oklahoma voters favored candidates likely to support criminal justice reforms.
And, the reduction in crime is paralleling the reduction in incarceration rates. Since 2016, the state’s overall crime rate has fallen over 12.6% and the prison population dropped about 21.1%.
Is this evidence that prison populations can be safely reduced and actually be a part of improving public safety as well? Supporters of criminal justice reform efforts in Oklahoma hope so.
While Oklahoma is and likely will continue to be a law-and-order state, crime doesn’t appear to be a major political issue for 2022.
