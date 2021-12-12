Thumbs up
There’s nothing more generous than thinking into the future and finding a way to leave a lasting legacy. Thumbs up to Bert and Betty Clampitt for that type of forward thinking.
Bert Clampitt and his deceased first wife, Betty, left a significant donation to the Enid High School science and music departments. Clampitt, who passed away in March, had a Ph.D. in chemistry and physics, and Mrs. Clampitt was a pianist and music teacher. It was their wish to support Plainsmen and Pacers in their pursuit of scientific and musical education.
Through the family’s trust, their gift will purchase two pianos, repair a grand piano and set up a STEM lab. The trust is honoring the Clampitts’ wish to help supports EHS students’ spiritual and intellectual growth. We know the students of today and tomorrow will honor the Clampitts’ legacy with their future musical and scientific pursuits.
There is nothing more courageous and honorable than putting your name on an election ballot.
Congratulations to those who filed this past week for local offices. Races developed for school board seats in Chisholm, Waukomis and Garber at the close of the filing period Wednesday. Incumbents went unchallenged in most other races, including for Enid school board.
Running for and serving in office is not for the faint-hearted. In most instances, they don’t get paid for their service, and they often get a lot of criticism. For those willing to put themselves out on the line, we say thank you for stepping up to volunteer to serve.
Thumbs downA recent Associated Press report about the hundreds — and possibly thousands — of armor-piercing grenades, hundreds of pounds of plastic explosives, as well as land mines and rockets that have been stolen from or lost by the U.S. armed forces over the past decade is very disturbing.
The unnerving report showed just how easy it is for a determined soldier to falsify records and cover up thefts. Military officials say thieves in the ranks are a small minority of service members and that — compared to stockpiles — the overall amounts of lost or stolen explosives are minuscule. Yet, the report details just how easily some soldiers with a conspiratorial mindset were able to stockpile weapons and munitions for themselves.
Still, it would seem that the military would have a better system of accountability when it comes to munitions. Improvements in oversight must occur immediately because the consequences can be deadly and scary to fathom.
