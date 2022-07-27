COVID is not over, and it likely never will be completely over. We’re reminded of that as new variants pop up and cause surges here and there.
But, think how far we’ve come since this pandemic began. We have come from uncertainty, anxiety and fear when the pandemic started to now management and better control of the virus.
That’s huge.
Certainly, COVID still is dangerous for many people. Folks with co-morbidities or weakened immune systems must be cautious and vigilant about the virus. However, for the most part, it appears that even though the virus still is spreading, we have the tools to mitigate its severity.
First, the vaccine. Vaccines have worked, and they continue to work. There is really no debate that since the vaccines were first introduced in late 2020, the death rates and hospital rates due to the virus have steadily gone down. And, as more people are vaccinated and more are boosted, those numbers continue to decline.
People who are vaccinated still may get a new variant of COVID, but the majority of those cases are manageable. Most people who get COVID can manage the virus at home for a few days and not worry about having to go to the hospital.
There now are more out-patient treatments for people who have COVID. While a year ago, people with COVID might have had to go to the hospital for an infusion, now an oral medication is available at retail pharmacies. Patients can convalesce at home, and that means hospitals and staffs aren’t as stressed.
The best defense against COVID still is vaccination and boosting. We encourage residents to follow their doctors’ advice when it comes to COVID, and get the recommended vaccinations and boosters.
At the same time, we are grateful for the medical advances that have been made in combatting this virus. We encourage everyone to remember the virus still is out there and to be cautious and attentive to their own health situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.