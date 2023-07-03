It’s finally the Fourth of July, and Enid will be busy with organized events as well as family events.
There will be plenty of activities to take part in as the city of Enid has done a tremendous job of organizing a complete and fun day at Meadowlake Park, including a stellar symphony performance and fireworks show.
We also want to pass along some warnings from officials about taking care this holiday so we don’t get anyone hurt of have any tragedies.
Enid Police Department is asking folks who plan on celebrating with alcohol to be sure not to get behind the wheel of an automobile. Please make plans to get home safely and designate a driver.
Those attending the Meadowlake events and fireworks displays also should pay attention to traffic and especially children in the area. Traffic will be heavier than normal around the park, particularly Tuesday night for the fireworks display. Enid officers will be out controlling traffic, so please be courteous and plan for extra time to get home and be aware of pedestrians walking back to their cars.
Additionally, it’s also important to note, once again, that shooting off fireworks inside city limits and even on county roadways is illegal.
Fireworks are permitted only on private property out in the county, and only with permission from the landowner. Sheriff deputies and emergency management personnel will be patrolling around the county.
According to state law, “It shall be unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within five hundred (500) feet of any church, hospital, asylum, unharvested, flammable agricultural crop, public school or where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale. No person shall ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within or throw the same from a motor vehicle; nor shall any person place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at such a motor vehicle or at or near any group of people.”
If you are shooting off fireworks, please use every bit of caution, and don’t let small children shoot off fireworks. Any child should be supervised carefully with fireworks.
Being courteous, safe and conscientious this holiday will, hopefully, ensure that everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July.
