We’d like to thank Chisholm Trail Expo Center director Steve Barnes for his longtime service as manager of that facility, and we wish him the best as he retires.
The Expo Center was built after a one-cent county sales tax was approved about 30 years ago, and once it was built, the board that oversaw the Garfield County Fair went away and was replaced by a trust authority. Each county commissioner appointed three people to the trust authority, with 15 members at its outset.
With any leadership transition like this comes opportunity to evaluate how the facility has performed and to look at the potential for increasing usage of the building. It is such a large facility, it is perfect for home and garden shows, agriculture shows, trade shows, indoor rodeo events, etc. It also has potential as a large concert venue. The News & Eagle appreciates our partnership with the Expo Center to put on Candy Cane Cash each December with 6,000 to 8,000 people in attendance each year.
The Expo Center and Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid have worked together in promoting some events, and we appreciate the innovation both facilities have undertaken to work together.
As the Expo Center moves forward, we’d like to see the trust authority look at innovative ways to manage and promote the facility. Stride Bank Center has an outside vendor to manage and promote the facility for events and activities. Perhaps this is an opportunity to do something similar with the Expo Center in order to get more regular use of the facility.
There are some very active and successful large expo centers in Oklahoma, including Payne County in Stillwater and the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee that have full calendars of activities year-round. Perhaps the county commission could form a task force to look at successful expo centers and see what opportunities might be available for our expo center.
We also believe this is an opportunity for the trust authority to commit to using the Expo Center and its grounds to rebuild and enhance Garfield County Fair.
Many communities enjoy robust and active county fairs; however, in the last several years, Garfield County Fair has not had many activities associated with it and has not been well attended. Many years ago, the carnival was discontinued due to some scheduling issues; however, we believe a carnival at the fair is an important component of a successful fair, and it needs to be brought back as soon as possible.
The Expo Center grounds can accommodate a lot of activities that would add to the fair experience and bring in more visitors to enjoy it.
Chisholm Trail Expo Center has a lot to offer our community and our area. We hope to see renewed commitment by the county to enhance the vision for the facility.
