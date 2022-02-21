As legislatures across the country consider proposals to alleviate real and sometimes imagined issues with election integrity in their states, Oklahoma lawmakers have turned to an election issue that could use some attention.
Many lawmakers say one election focus this session will likely be a push to limit the amount of election days in Oklahoma in an effort to increase voter participation, particularly elections where only a few show up to vote. In many cases, that might be a school board election.
Attempts have been made to consolidate elections, such as combining school and city elections together. Some lawmakers question the “legitimacy” of an election where only 300 people show up to vote from a 30,000-person voter base.
While combining some elections may make sense, the Oklahoma Municipal League warns against too much combination of city, state and federal elections where ballots are so long that it creates what they call “voter fatigue.”
While shifting the timing of local school board elections to be in line with other elections may be a potential solution, some policymakers in other parts of the country have considered another solution to low school board election turnout — increasing the pool of voters by allowing 16-year-olds to vote in those specific elections.
A few cities in California and Maryland allow younger voters — 16- and 17-year-olds — to participate in school board of local elections. Recently, lawmakers in Colorado considered a proposal to allow school districts the flexibility of letting voters as young as 16 participate in the elections.
According to a 2017 article in Education Week, the turnout rate for 16- and 17-year-olds in Tacoma Park, Md., quadrupled the overall average voter turnout in that city’s elections.
In the last few years, there have been several proposals across the country to allow younger people to vote. We’re not ready to say this is the solution to low voter turnout in school board elections; however, there is something to think about here.
Students start learning civics and government in their middle school years. It may be fair to say that many 16- and 17-year-olds understand the civic process much better than many adults because they’ve recently been learning about government. Lowering the voting age on a limited level may provide a good opportunity to get younger people involved in the process earlier and result in more engaged voters later in life. Also, getting students engaged at this level could bring more interest from their parents in participating in school board elections.
Such a change would certainly bring a paradigm shift to school board elections. School board elections have a great deal of impact on citizens of this age group, so considering allowing them to vote in school board elections would certainly bring about an interesting debate.
