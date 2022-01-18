The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, which ruled a large chunk of Eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, has created a lot of uncertainty in our state. However, on Jan. 11, a decision that upheld an Oklahoma appellate decision ruling that it does not apply retroactively to state convictions at least has provided some clarity.
The Supreme Court rejected the appeal of Clifton Parish, a member of the Choctaw Nation who argued the state did not have jurisdiction over him because the killing for which he was convicted happened on land within the tribe’s historic reservation.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor continue to demonize the original McGirt decision as “tearing the state apart.” The governor is taking every speaking opportunity to talk about the decision and asking for it to be completely overturned by the state or addressed by Congress.
While we don’t agree with some of the divisive rhetoric Stitt and O’Connor are using, we do agree that a lot of questions remain that need to be answered. There is a lot riding on the McGirt issue, including taxation of tribal citizens. As the governor has pointed out, that issue could impact more than 250,000 Oklahomans.
Many issues regarding the fallout from the decision need to be answered; and, unfortunately, it appears it will take a lot of time for that to happen, particularly as long as state government and the tribes don’t appear to be working well together.
Our hope is that perhaps the governor and tribes can somehow begin a constructive conversation again. Maybe this court clarification can be an opportunity to create that path forward.
