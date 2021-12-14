While many jobs remain unfilled as the country tries to endure the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections faces even more challenges in recruiting and retaining corrections officers.
Corrections jobs are among the hardest to recruit and the highest turnover jobs, and other areas of law enforcement, the military and the oil industry are often big competitors for the candidate pool.
But now, OCOC has announced their intention to ask the state Legislature to lower the minimum hiring age from 20 to 18. The legislation would stipulate that 18- and 19-year-olds would work as detention officers with limited responsibilities, and the positions would require a high school diploma or equivalent and a clean background check.
There are several concerns with this type of proposal. The main concern is the maturity level of this age group. An Oklahoma Watch story in Sunday’s Enid News & Eagle pointed out, working with inmates is tricky, and if a person doesn’t have the education or maturity, it might be easier for them to be manipulated or corrupted. There is also a lot of stress with a corrections job, and it may be harder for younger people to handle that kind of stress.
There is opportunity, however, in lowering the age group. Lowering the minimum hiring age would allow ODOC to introduce corrections as a career path to a broader demographic of young people.
It could be an opportunity to offer younger people more of an apprenticeship where they could learn the various aspects of corrections without having daily contact with prisoners. It would also be an opportunity for more comprehensive training for young people who would develop into corrections officers after a year or two of apprenticeship within the corrections system.
The Legislature refused ODOC’s request last year to lower the minimum hiring age. For any legislation to move forward this year, a detailed and comprehensive apprenticeship type program could possibly get some support. The details of such a plan will be important.
