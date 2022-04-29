Most people in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma know the benefits Vance Air Force Base brings to our community, to our region and to the state.
Throughout the years, the City of Enid and other engaged community leader have coordinated together on a mission to make sure that Vance remains a viable military asset. Since the mid- 1990s when the federal government threatened consolidation and closure of several military bases, the city has made several strides in making Vance one of the best military bases in the nation.
Vance liaison Mike Cooper has been a big part of that effort, and just last week, the Vance Development Authority extended Cooper’s contract through 2030.
Cooper has served as military liaison since the early 2000s, assisting the city and VDA as the liaison with Vance, the state of Oklahoma, the federal government and the Department of Defense.
His role as contractor is to provide military and economic development consulting and marketing services to the city. Cooper collaborates with the city on federal and state military issues, while recommending improvement and appropriations to the city and VDA with respect to military appropriations for base improvements.
The city is fortunate to have Cooper remain at the helm as liaison, particularly in this critical time when our state’s senior U.S. senator, Sen. Jim Inhofe, is retiring and a new senator will be elected. Cooper’s experience will be incredibly valuable as he helps initiate a new U.S. senator to the importance of Vance and its mission within the Air Force.
Cooper’s connections and institutional knowledge of the federal partnership in funding received infrastructure improvements for the base will help ensure that those partnerships stay strong through a new political transition.
