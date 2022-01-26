Here’s a good news-bad news scenario.
It’s good news to see Rural Health Projects taking on an important role in educating residents in 11 Northwest Oklahoma counties about COVID vaccines. The organization has been awarded a $1 million grant as part of a targeted campaign to support and empower local and trusted voices within communities to help encourage vaccination.
On the other hand, it’s disheartening to see another state lawmaker presenting misinformation about the vaccine and even proposing a bill that would seek to stop the Oklahoma State Department of Health from promoting and educating the public about the vaccines.
Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, has declared that she doesn’t want taxpayers to fund “this never-ending vaccine campaign” by OSDH.
We know there are multiple opinions regarding vaccines and whether or not they should be mandated; however, we can’t see why anyone would be opposed to simply providing the public information about the vaccines.
Projects like the one being undertaken by Rural Projects Inc./Northwest Area Health Education Center should not be controversial at all. The project is reaching out to rural areas and marginalized communities to educate and encourage vaccination.
The Centers for Disease Control and doctors alike all state that the vaccines have high efficacy rates and prevent serious infections and hospitalizations. The role of the public health sector is to educate and promote health and health care, and that is what is happening with vaccine information campaigns.
Yet we still have legislators like Stearman who continue to reinforce misinformation about the vaccine. We have high-level lawmakers who question the efficacy of the vaccines or simply do nothing to encourage people to get vaccinated, even if they are vaccinated themselves.
We all want COVID to be in the rear-view mirror, and the best way to make that happen is to educate people about the vaccines and hopefully encourage them to get the vaccines.
The Rural Health Projects/NWAHEC’s education project is the right approach and will be helpful in fighting the pandemic. Stearman’s proposal is nonsense and not helpful at all.
