The U.S. Constitution is America’s most important document that stands as a testament to the resolve of Americans throughout history to maintain our liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
It’s only fitting that the document receive its own day and own week for Americans and others to understand and appreciate its significance and place in our history as well as our future. Sept. 17 was Constitution Day, but Constitution Week is celebrated through Sept. 23.
A lot of people like to talk about the Constitution and what is actually “constitutional.” It’s a conversation — that while may seem fresh in our minds due to current events — actually has been ongoing for decades.
In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The DAR also has erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution — DAR Constitution Hall, a Washington, D.C., performing arts center opened in 1929.
As we focus on the upcoming elections and talk about the importance of democracy, now is a great time to focus on the Constitution and why it is the basis for our nation’s heritage and foundation for our way of life.
According to an article written for the American Bar Association by Robert J. McWhorter, there are many misconceptions about the Constitution.
One of the misconceptions about the Constitution is that it does not guarantee a democracy. The word “democracy” never appears in the Constitution or Bill of Rights. We do not live in a democracy, but a republic.
In a republic, government power is limited and decentralized through a system of checks and balances.
Also, the Bill of Rights was not, originally, 10 amendments. Framer James Madison took over 200 proposals from the states and political leaders and submitted 17 to Congress, which he largely based on George Mason’s Virginia Declaration of Rights of 1776. The House approved all 17 amendments, but the Senate rejected some (including Madison’s favorite on protecting conscience and the press) and combined others.
The Constitution begins and ends with"the People." Its first words are “We the People." The People are first and last the source of government power and legitimacy.
Enid residents will have an opportunity to hear more about the Constitution this Wednesday, Sept. 21, when Public Library of Enid and Garfield County hosts a Constitution Week presentation at 2 p.m. Also, a display from DAR will be on view in the library lobby through Friday, Sept. 23. More information can be found on the library website at enid.okpls.org. DAR depends on donations to do its work.
