Suffice it to say that a railroad strike that could start before Christmas and during a time when our nation continues to struggle with inflationary issues could have a devastating impact on our already-challenged economy.
That’s why we endorse President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to intervene in the railroad unions’ contract dispute.
The U.S. House on Wednesday voted 290-137 to impose the terms of a proposed settlement that was reached in September but that was rejected by four unions representing more than half of the 115,000 rail workers involved. Eight other unions ratified the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.
The measure goes to the U.S. Senate, and Biden has promised to sign it as soon as it reaches his desk. The deadline to reach an agreement is Dec. 9.
Negotiations with the railroad unions began in 2019 but were derailed by the pandemic. Railroads and unions were far apart on basic questions of wages and benefits, but through mediation and negotiations, most of those disagreements have been ironed out. Major questions, such as wages and health care, have been settled. In fact, the wage increase is the largest ever negotiated under national bargaining.
Leadership from four unions are balking mainly over sick-time leave. Sick leave currently is negotiated at the local level, not in national bargaining. Across all 12 of the unions, a majority of workers who voted have approved the deal that was negotiated in September.
The president — considered one of the biggest pro-labor presidents — is going to take plenty of arrows from unions over his call for Congress to step in; but, Congress is well within its statutory and constitutional authority to act in protection of interstate commerce.
Our nation simply cannot sustain a railroad strike that could halt shipments of fuels, chemicals, fertilizer, grain, corn, coal and consumer goods that drive our economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.