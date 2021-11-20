Congratulations to Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid for 25 years of providing higher education opportunities in Enid.
The campus celebrated its anniversary on Thursday.
We also want to commend everyone who worked so hard back then to ensure Enid had a presence in higher education.
Classes began at NWOSU-Enid in 1996, but the creation of the campus has its roots nearly a decade before.
Enid Higher Education Program began in 1988 with state legislation authored by state Sen. Ed Long, D-Garber, and Senate Education Committee chair. This program, later creating Enid Higher Education Council, allowed NWOSU, Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University to offer classes at locations throughout the city. Today, the education council regularly provides scholarships to students attending NOC and NWOSU.
The city of Enid had purchased the struggling Phillips University campus following a 1987 citywide proposition. Then, in 1992, Enid residents voted to direct six years of sales tax revenue from the 1987 Phillips proposition to fund construction of a building for Enid Higher Education Program — that building eventually becoming the NWOSU-Enid campus.
Construction started in 1993, and classes among the three higher ed programs — NWOSU, NOC and OSU — began at the center in 1995. Soon after, a state House bill provided for two NWOSU branch extensions, including one in Enid, and NWOSU took ownership of the building in July 1996.
Also during Thursday’s ceremony, the school showed off 10 mounted bronze plaques to honor the namesakes of endowment funds for Enid’s faculty department chairs. Those 10 — including Bert Mackie, Brud Baker, Janet Cordell, Dan Dillingham, James Frantz, Harold Hamm, Long and John Martin — “blazed a trail” for higher education in Northwest Oklahoma, NWOSU President Janet Cunningham said.
We are thankful for the vision so many people displayed years ago.
Because of their hard work, we now have campuses of NOC and NWOSU, providing quality education to many in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.