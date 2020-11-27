Thumbs up to EHS football coach Rashaun Woods for being named district coach of year.
In addition to Woods, 12 Plainsmen players were recognized by the district coaches, including four being selected first-team.
With a 3-7 record, Enid’s three wins were three times as many as in the past two years combined. The Plainsmen also showed the ability to not get run out of the stadium by the top teams. There were no running clocks this year needed to save further embarrassment in blowout games, a regular occurrence the previous two seasons.
Young players are being developed, are showing big-time promise, and should be poised to step into bigger roles next year with significant playing experience. That should excite everyone.
Woods remains upbeat about the team’s prospects — the Plainsmen are no longer by far the worst team in 6A1 — but he also keeps it in perspective.
“We have improved,” he said recently. “We’re not in the bottom, but we’re not where we want to be either. It’s a continued work in progress, but the improvement is there. But we can’t say we’re happy. We still want to continue to improve but you can’t say that we are much better improved.”
District 6A1-1 coaches nominated the second-year Enid head coach, so this honor means a lot. Well-deserved, Coach Woods.
More thumbs up to a local artist boosting the annual Nights of Shelter campaign, by donating works of art to auction, with all proceeds benefiting Youth & Family Services Youth Shelter.
Amy Clements is involved with several projects at YFS, including Nights of Shelter, Project Santa and the YFS summer food drive. She also serves on the YFS Development Sub-Committee. Clements has donated 100% of the proceeds from her art sales since returning to Enid in 2018, after spending time in Scotland and England.
She refers to her style in colored pencil art as photo-realistic, with a focus on nature.
Clements credited Enid photographer Timothy Larson with the inspiration for one of her latest works, of an old-fashioned windmill set against an Oklahoma sunset.
YFS currently is providing a preview of the online art auction on the Youth & Family Services Facebook page. Bidding will open on Nov. 30, and the art then will be on display at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria at Willow Plaza.
Benefits of the auction will help YFS cover costs for the youth shelter. It costs YFS about $30 per child per night to run the shelter.
To learn more about Youth & Family Service’s “Nights of Shelter” campaign call (580) 366-4742, or email Tree Perkins at tperkins@yfsenid.org or visit the YFS Facebook page, facebook.com/Youth-and-Family-Services-of-North-Central-Oklahoma.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to NextEra Energy Resources providing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kids to area high schools.
NextEra, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun, recently provided 1,500 STEM kits to 10 high schools in the state, including seven in Northwest Oklahoma.
The company invested approximately $26,000 to provide the 1,500 STEM education kits to Enid, Chisholm, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Alva, Aline-Cleo, Timberlake, Cimarron, Balko, Rush Springs and Bray-Doyle high schools.
The STEM kits are a Kre8 Wind Generator Kit made by Kelvin Electronics. The kits walk students through the steps of building a wind turbine from multiple pieces and wind turbine blades. Once complete, the wind turbine powers a small LED light bulb demonstrating how wind is converted to energy.
The NextEra Energy Resources STEM kit includes a teacher’s guide with a lessons on the different forms and sources of energy and how wind power can power their classrooms and a custom video so students may experience how wind energy works up close. The donation includes a comprehensive curriculum guide that was developed by the national renewable energy education organization, KidWind. This guide includes 17 additional lessons that explore the field of energy and provides many more exercises that may be used throughout multiple school grades in the district.
