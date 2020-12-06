Thumbs up to area seniors of significance.
Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has named 52 students, including three from Northwest Oklahoma, as OSU Seniors of Significance for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU. The 52 students represent the top 1% of the class of 2021, including all five OSU undergraduate academic colleges. The Alumni Association plans to honor these students in the spring.
Seniors of Significance from Northwest Oklahoma are:
• Ferguson College of Agriculture — Grant Eaton, agricultural education, Kingfisher; Ridge Hughbanks, agribusiness pre-law, Alva; Cathy Mapes, animal science, Alva; and Halie Schovanec, agricultural communications, Garber.
• College of Arts and Sciences — Alice Keithly, communication sciences and disorders, Enid.
• Spears School of Business — Lane Fanning, finance, Laverne.
More thumbs up to Christmas in the Park, which is a great event.
The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department is offering a drive-through Christmas in the Park at Meadowlake Park, 1200 W. Rupe, continuing Dec. 12 and 19.
The event, which is free for all ages, is a drive-through-only event this year, for the sake of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. But each vehicle will be given a bag of goodies as you enjoy your Christmas cruise. There will be lights and characters posted on both the north and south side of the park.
Vehicles will enter the drive-through experience from the north entrance, where attendees will be greeted by one of many holiday and winter characters such as Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty and many more.
The city of Enid also will be hosting a toy drive for Toys for Tots, with a drop-off section for collecting new, unwrapped toys.
A Christmas in the Park promo video is available at https://youtu.be/LL8kUQGemdU.
For more information, contact the city’s special events coordinator at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org.
Thumbs down for assault on Oklahoma State equipment manager at Bedlam.
University of Oklahoma officials are investigating an OSU equipment manager sustaining broken and fractured ribs while trying to retrieve the football after an OSU field goal at this year’s Bedlam game.
In a long-standing University of Oklahoma tradition, Sooner fans throw the football out of the north side of the stadium after an opponent’s field goal attempt. When the Cowboys kicked a field goal late in the second quarter, some fans tried to do the same, but OSU equipment manager D.J. Kurtenbach was ready and went to retrieve the ball.
While trying to retrieve the ball, a video posted by Fox 25’s Anthony West shows fans pushing him to the ground and wrestling him for the ball. Kurtenbach came away from the incident with the ball but sustained numerous injuries.
OU officials condemned all physical contact at their games and ”the behavior of the involved fans.” Once those fans are identified, they will be “banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”
OU may have beaten OSU on the football field, but Sooner fans don’t have to beat Pokes in the stands.
