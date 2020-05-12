We want to congratulation two Enid manufacturers for receiving funds through the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program.
The program was designed to assist state manufacturers as they retool to develop new products or expand current capabilities.
Locally, PT (Parrish Enterprises) and No Man’s Land Foods will receive contracts under the plan.
In the one week the application was available, Oklahoma Department of Commerce received more than 300 applications. Late last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Commerce awarded contracts to 30 Oklahoma companies. Awards ranged from $25,000 to $150,000, depending on market potential and long-term economic impact of the project on the Oklahoma economy.
The contracts signed between the 30 companies promise the creation of 95 new jobs and more than $15 million in capital investments. Both PT and No Man’s Land will receive the full $150,000 award, after benchmarks are met.
According to the contracts, PT pledges to add six jobs and spend $750,000 at its metal fabrication facility.
Funds for No Man’s Land will be used to increase beef jerky production capacity. The company also pledges to invest $4.3 million to support the project.
“ERDA is proud to have two great Enid companies, PT and No Man’s Land Foods, selected as recipients of the Manufacturing Reboot Program,” said Lisa Powell, Enid Economic Development Alliance executive director. “Both companies are prime examples of the innovative businesses we have in our community, and we look forward to supporting them through their growth.”
The contracts are recognition that these two companies are doing a good job, and state officials say they have full confidence they will continue to do a good job in the future.
