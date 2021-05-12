Trauma and tragedies of Oklahoma’s past will be in the spotlight over the next several months as we remember the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre May 31-June 1 and also as we observe the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie project filming in our state.
Both these projects will bring high-profile attention to our state. It will be an uncomfortable reckoning, of sorts, of our state’s history. The 1921 attack and murders by a white mob on Black Wall Street has barely been mentioned in history books over the years. The serial murders of tribal members of the Osage nation in the 1920s wasn’t well known until the “Killers of the Flower Moon” book was published in 2017.
The murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests over the last year have shined a brighter light on atrocities such as the Tulsa Race Massacre. The aftermath has produced uncomfortable conversations.
The recent passage of House Bill 1775 that bans some areas of diversity training in schools has produced accusations that our state is trying to erase or minimize this important history instead of confronting it and addressing it for what it is. Many educators have said they are confused about how they are to teach this tragic part of Oklahoma history in the wake of the bill.
Yet supporters of the bill and the governor say no such watering down of truthful education on these topics will take place.
We agree this history can’t be ignored or minimized. In 2020 the Oklahoma State Education Department started requiring elementary students through high school be taught about the massacre. The curriculum developed at the state level follows a two-year pilot program by the Tulsa School District and includes recommendations by the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.
In an op-ed piece in the Tulsa World this week, Education Secretary Ryan Walters stated that teachers will continue to teach these events through the Oklahoma Academic Standards that were written by educators, including himself. The standards for Oklahoma history were updated in 2019, and three pages of topics include Indian removal and the Black Wall Street massacre as well as the societal and cultural impacts of race relations from these historical atrocities.
It is important that students — as well as all Oklahomans — comprehend the injustice and brutality of events like the Indian Removal, Tulsa Race Massacre and the Osage murders.
Those who have questions about how these topics will be covered in schools should get acquainted with the Oklahoma Academic Standards on Oklahoma history curriculum, which can be found online. School districts could help the conversation on these events by providing reading and curriculum material for parents to go along with the curriculum taught on these subjects.
The Enid News & Eagle will be publishing a full-page informational graphic and corresponding stories on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre later this month. While this history is sometimes hard to face, it is relevant to the issues we are trying to address today.
