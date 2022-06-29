Oklahoma officials worried about the ever-lasting impact of the earlier Supreme Court ruling on McGirt got a little bit of a respite with Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision that Oklahoma shares concurrent jurisdiction with federal government to prosecute criminal offenses by non-Indians against Native Americans on reservation lands.
The 5-4 ruling overhauls more than a century of jurisdictional law dating back to frontier days that was designed to protect tribes from hostile state overreach by giving the federal government exclusive jurisdiction.
It deals with the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who saw his 35-year prison sentence overturned following the McGirt decision. Castro-Huerta, who is not Native American, had been convicted for neglecting his Native stepchild while living on Cherokee Nation land. He has since pleaded guilty in federal court in exchange for a seven-year sentence. Castro-Huerta, who was in the country illegally, will then be removed from the United States.
Oklahomans are all too familiar with the growing rift between the state’s tribes and the Stitt administration since the 2020 Supreme Court decision on McGirt. Some tribal leaders don’t like this recent decision, but do acknowledge there might be an opportunity for a reset, of sorts, with the Stitt administration.
“As we enter a chapter of concurrent jurisdiction, tribes will continue to seek partnership and collaboration with state authorities while expanding our own justice systems,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said. “We hope that with these legal questions behind us, Gov. Stitt will finally lay his anti-tribal agenda to rest and come to the table to move forward with us — for the sake of Oklahomans and public safety.”
That sounds like an olive branch to us. Oklahomans want the state government and tribes to work together in a symbiotic relationship. We hope the Stitt administration vows to use this opportunity to begin anew with the state’s tribes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.