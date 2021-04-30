The showdown between Republican legislators and Gov. Kevin Stitt is getting more intense as the Oklahoma House advanced a bill last week to halt privatization of the state’s Medicaid program.
Senate Bill 131 would require Oklahoma Health Care Authority to oversee the program and implement new elements like a prevention component assessing social health risks. Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma takes effect in July.
This option directly challenges the intent of Stitt and Oklahoma Health Care Authority to press forward with plans to outsource the state-run program to four private insurance companies to improve health outcomes for the roughly 938,000 lower-income Oklahomans, pregnant women and children, and to stabilize costs for the state.
Opponents of Stitt’s managed care option just can’t shake the bad experience the state had with managed care back in the 1990s. They believe keeping the program inside state government is the right way to go. The challenge to the governor’s plan is backed by more than a dozen medical and health care groups who are concerned that it will drive down provider participation in Medicaid.
The alternative bill passed overwhelmingly in the House, but must now pass the Senate and then face the unlikely prospect that the governor will sign it. The governor is emphatic that his managed care option is the best way to manage costs. He also believes the problems faced with managed care in the 1990s no longer apply.
As we enter May and the end of the legislative session, we are alarmed that there still is such a divide. There doesn’t seem to be communication or collaboration going on among the governor, the Legislature and stakeholders of Medicaid expansion.
The governor, unfortunately, has a history of digging in his heels and not giving the perception of trying to work with those who challenge his views. Ramming through the managed care option without input or compromise with the health care providers seems like a barrier to getting this important program running smoothly.
We know both the governor and the Legislature want a system that improves health outcomes at the most efficient cost. They must come together soon on a solution that likely will need to be a compromise, and right now, the ball is in the governor’s court.
