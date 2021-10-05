The environment in many school board meetings across the country has been tense as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on and social justice issues continue to be politicized across the country,
And, now the National School Boards Association (NSBA) has written a letter to President Joe Biden expressing concern that opponents of mask mandates and the teaching of so-called Critical Race Theory could represent an immediate threat due to “threats of violence and acts of intimidation,” and contend that these actions could be equivalent to a form of “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
First, school officials are right to be concerned about the combative atmosphere that is taking place in many school districts across the nation, and some right here in Oklahoma. Any threat of violence against school officials must definitely be addressed by law enforcement and the court system.
However, classifying public dissent as potential domestic terrorism and hate crimes is going too far.
Indeed, many public meetings have gotten heated over the last 18 months. Disruptions are mostly shouting, not acts of violence. Still, mob mentality can turn quickly, and having a police presence at school board meetings may be necessary in some cases. Local law enforcement is the best way to deal with threats of violence.
Parents and citizens have a right to voice their concern and dissent to governing bodies. They have a right to have input on what their children are being taught in the classroom. They have a right to attend meetings to make their concerns known.
However, they don’t have a right to be disruptive or uncivil, and that is what is mostly happening in these meetings. Citizens attending public meetings to make a complaint or a concern must follow established procedures and remain civil.
The NSBA is teetering into zealous territory by throwing around labels such as “terrorism” or “hate crimes” in association with heated school board meetings. It’s time to take a step back and apply some common sense and realize this is not the right approach.
