Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Park Avenue Thrift, which has presented another $156,795 in grants to 15 Enid nonprofits.
This time, grants went to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Chautauqua Council of Enid, Hayes Elementary School, 4RKids Foundation, Bennie’s Barn Horse Therapy Ranch, Enid Public Schools STEAM, Enid SPCA, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Gaslight Theatre, Girl Scouts Service Unit 603, Monroe Elementary School, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Waller Middle School and Youth and Family Services.
We love the support Park Avenue Thrift gives to local organizations. Their support impacts so many lives.
Thumbs upThumbs up to everyone who made United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s 34th annual Chili Cook-Off another success.
First off, we congratulate the 42 participants who made chili and decorated booths. Then, there are the members of the community who came out to Stride Bank Center to taste the chili and open of their wallets to support United Way.
We also want to thank the volunteers who helped bring it all together.
The event is traditionally one of the biggest fundraisers for United Way. Proceeds from the cookoff go to support United Way’s 14 partner agencies, which provide so many needed services in our community.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the participants and winners at the Miss Northern Oklahoma College Enid pageant.
Kaycee Babek, of Meeker, was crowned Miss NOC Enid 2023. She received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash and a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses. She will advance to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant in Tulsa in June.
First runner-up was Isyss Morgan, of Enid. She received a $600 scholarship expense award. Others in the competition were Ashleigh Miller, of Cushing, and Carson Collins, of Mannford. Miller and Collins each received $250 scholarship expense awards.
On the same night, Kira Pendleton, of Tonkawa, was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.