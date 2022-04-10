Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Bennie’s Barn and the support the equine therapy ranch has received from the community.
Work is progressing on a second barn at the facility, which will triple the space available and allow Bennie’s Barn to help more people.
Labor to put up the second barn would have been around $60,000, but local residents and organizations have stepped up, Chip Baker, founder and CEO of Bennie’s Barn, said, to help with various stages of construction.
Businesses also have helped out. Dense Mechanical has donated the heating and air units. Harmon Electric will donate all of the electric work and lights. OG&E is donating the work for the three-phase system.
Bennie’s Barn does outstanding work with its clients, and we are happy to see the community working hard to help the ranch out.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the latest addition to the thriving arts scene in Enid.
Sugar High, a temporary immersive art experience, takes visitors into a world where human beings rely on sugar and instant gratification to live.
It opened on First Friday earlier this month and will be open four days a week through May 8.
Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Everyone who visits no doubt will come away with his or her own thoughts. It certainly is something to experience.
Thumbs upWork is continuing on Advance Soccer Complex on South Garland.
The project is about halfway complete, with all of the above-ground work underway, including building the 25,000-square-foot, 38-foot-tall club house, installing light poles and planting trees. More equipment for an outdoor playground is set to arrive in a month.
The complex has a price tag of around $12 million and is the city of Enid’s largest private-public partnership ever.
Foundations for Enid’s Allen and McLaughlin families have now contributed more than their initially reported $1.5 million donations each. The rest of the funds came from outside private donations, both corporate and personal. The city of Enid also has spent more than $3.6 million on infrastructure support, such as adding water and sewer lines, stormwater drainage, parking lots, sidewalks and road connections.
With seven regulation-sized fields, area for bus parking and a club house centerpiece, the complex, which is expected to open by October or November, would ideally host local soccer club tournaments, college games and regional and national tournaments. It’s going to be a major boon for our city.
We can’t wait to see its potential fulfilled.
