Enid has made great strides over the years because of its community leadership.
People over the decades have stepped up and worked together for the betterment of the community. To keep the progress going, the leadership chain constantly needs to be replenished, and it also needs to be diversified.
Enid Young Professionals is an organization that accomplishes those goals. EYP provides an outlet for young professionals to network, learn about and from each other and learn how they fit into improving the quality of life in Enid.
During an awards ceremony earlier this week, EYP board President Ali Kirtley said organizations like EYP are needed in communities.
“EYP has been an official organization longer than we’ve been hosting awards,” Kirtley said, “but that’s because it’s apparent to our community we have — and always will have — a need for an organization to bring together young, hardworking professionals to meet and build connections with. I believe EYP opens doors for our young leaders and helps bring out the qualities of leaders for those that choose to participate.”
Guest speaker at the event, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, echoed those sentiments.
“It’s imperative that we continue to support young professionals and young leaders. We have to remember to leave the ladder down,” she said, giving young people the chance to step up.
During the awards ceremony, EYP recognized some young community leaders who have done just that. They’ve stepped up to take on projects to benefit Enid.
Ten were named as recipients of EYP’s 10 Under 40 award: Justin Blasier, Kegan Tuohy, Rachel Snider, Ryan Zaloudek, Andersen Hubbard, Jenny Ahrens, Ashley Hendricks, Jessica Nelson, Nicole Winfield and Charlet Ringwald.
Congratulations to Enid Young Professionals for what it does, and congratulations to the 10 Under 40 recipients who have taken on the challenge of improving Enid.
