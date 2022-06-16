It’s always great to celebrate achievements and milestones, and we extend our congratulations to all those who received recognition Tuesday night during the annual Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce event.
Several community members and businesses were recognized for their impact on Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. Their efforts show what can be done when people work together to help improve our community.
Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard were named as Citizens of the Year. They are definitely a power couple who combined have done quite a bit for the community, most recently chairing the second-largest fundraising campaign for the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Roxanne has been an active volunteer in the community with organizations such as the YWCA, Garfield County 4H and FFA, Loaves and Fishes and Rural Health Projects, to name a few. She also founded the non-partisan Parent Legislative Action Committee to focus on public education in the community.
Barry, who just retired from his medical practice, is a pioneer in the agriculture field in Northwest Oklahoma as well. His service to the agriculture industry is well known, and he’s been a huge promoter of agriculture to area youth.
John Groendyke was honored with a special Lifetime Achievement Award. Not only has he been a community business leader in his family’s business, Groendyke Transport, he’s had a huge impact on wildlife conservation in our state. He is honored for that legacy through the Wildlife Commission’s naming its new headquarters the John Groendyke Wildlife Building in Oklahoma City.
Two members of Enid’s AMBUCS organization, Kip Miles and Paul Kelly, received special recognition for organizing the patriotic flag efforts on the Van Buren overpass.
No Man’s Land Foods, a new and growing business in our community, was honored as the Business of the Year, and the Williams family was recognized for its efforts this past Christmas in bringing The One Christmas tree project to the community.
Other recipients were volunteer Whitney Hall and Chamber Ambassador of the Year Keri Haines.
Our community is a better place to live, work and play because of the efforts of these volunteers and community and business leaders. Just as the many honorees over the last six decades, these honorees are leaving an example and a legacy about community service and good citizenship for future generations.
