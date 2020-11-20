Enid Community Clinic does such important work in our community.
The clinic provides health care services for many people who don’t have any other access. The volunteer efforts is made possible by financial support from people throughout the community.
The largest amount of financial assistance comes from Enid Charity Ball and Northwest Osteopathic Foundation.
Recently, the organizations presented Enid Community Clinic with a check for $39,000 to fund operations.
The check represents the proceeds from the Enid Charity Ball fundraiser and a matching donation from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation.
The charity ball usually takes place in August, but was cancelled this year due to public health concerns. The Enid Charity Ball committee turned to a mail-in fundraiser, and Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation offered to match all contributions up to $25,000. The mail-in effort garnered $19,500, which was matched by NOOF to the total of $39,000.
Janet Cordell, nurse manager at the clinic, is thankful for the big donation, which enables clinic volunteers to focus on their true mission.
“We get to do just what we want to do, which is seeing people and taking care of patients,” Cordell said. “We don’t have to worry about funding — it’s just there.”
Cordell said support from the charity ball has allowed the clinic to expand its services in recent years.
“It’s enabled us to just have to take care of patients,” Cordell said, “and we don’t have to worry about bed races or bake sales — we can just take care of patients.”
Plans are being made now for a live ball and auction at Oakwood County Club on Aug. 21, 2021.
Anita Luetkemeyer, NOOF executive director, said support will be especially important in the wake of the pandemic. For more information about how you can be a part of Enid Charity Ball, contact Luetkemeyer at anita.luetkemeyer@gmail.com or call (580) 234-6071.
The Enid Charity Ball Committee and Northwest Osteopathic Foundation deserve our praise for their efforts, especially during these trying times.
