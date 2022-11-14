2022 has been a tough year for families as higher prices and inflation have impacted every pocketbook. It also means that, more than ever, chronic hunger and food insecurity is a problem in Oklahoma and in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Thankfully, each Christmas season, people from the Enid News & Eagle readership area step up to help.
Enid News & Eagle’s Annual Community Christmas Card project has begun and it helps raise funds to provide packages of non-perishable food for at least 75 Enid school children each year. The project, through Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, provides pre-assembled food sacks to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
Food insecurity occurs when families don’t have enough money to buy the healthy foods they need, or if they have to skip meals because they don’t have enough money to buy more food. Food insecurity affects people of all ages, and many fall in and out of being food insecure, depending upon their situation.
The Food For Kid food packages are a stop-gap between the meals many children receive at school and the meals they receive at home during the weekend. These packages help keep food in the pantry and help families make sure their children have nourishing food.
You can help fund Food for Kids packages this year by donating to the News & Eagle’s Community Christmas Card campaign. For a minimum of $1 per name, you can place yours and your family’s name on the card which publishes in a Seasons Greeting edition of the Enid News & Eagle. It’s a great way to provide meaningful support to others during the holiday season. All the money raised goes directly to Enid’s Food for Kids program.
Donations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Send your donation to Enid News & Eagle Community Christmas Card, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73701, or drop by 227 W. Broadway. Thanks to all who already have contributed to this campaign. Over the last 20 years, this campaign has donated about $215,000 total toward these food packages for Enid children.
Every donation goes a long way. Thank you for supporting our Community Christmas Card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.