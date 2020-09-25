If there was ever was a candidate for COVID-19 fatigue, it certainly would be the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
And if there ever was an agency that could not succumb to that weariness, it would be the same.
In the seven months since COVID-19 came on to the Oklahoma scene and disrupted the lives of nearly every state resident, OSDH has been leading the charge to keep the virus in check in local communities.
From the start, the agency has attempted to deal with the demands of state officials, local residents and the media for information about everything from mask mandates to identifying the most vulnerable and keeping them alive.
On the local level, communication with the county Department of Health has been healthy for the media, and the staff members provide updates on local and state statistics and COVID-19 testing clinics on its social media, as well.
Statewide, where the pressure increases 77-fold (the number of counties in Oklahoma), it’s been a different story.
Enid News & Eagle reporters quickly learned the best way to get in touch with media representatives at the OSDH was via email correspondence. Phone calls would go to voicemails that were rarely returned.
However, often the email responses did not include enough information or did not answer all questions asked. Responses were in need of follow-up questions and some questions were never answered.
In the fast-developing world of COVID-19, today’s questions were left behind in favor of tomorrow’s concerns, and too often information gaps were not being filled.
Still, the OSDH remained accessible and responsive throughout it all, even if the outcomes were often frustrating.
Earlier this week, on Monday, a communications manager with OSDH responded to questions about the COVID-19 outbreak at an area prison by stating he was “passing the torch to Saxum, a local PR agency, who will take very good care of you” and that “you should hear back from them shortly.”
No phone messages or emails left by an Enid News reporter have been answered by the agency since then.
Health Department officials are doing invaluable work tracking the spread of the virus and providing education and support in communities that are overwhelmed.
We hope that the lines of communication became more open through the Health Department and Saxum as Oklahoma continues to fight this virus and keep our residents safe.
The more information that comes from OSDH, perhaps the state’s most credible source in this COVID-19 era, the greater at ease Oklahomans will become.
Education and transparency are key to not only fighting the spread of this deadly virus but in maintaining the support of Oklahomans across the state.
