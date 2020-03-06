When Oklahoma Department of Health announced a media advisory on Friday, the email mentioned a “press conference with public health officials to provide an important update about COVID-19.”
It was important. At 4 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Oklahoma.
We know the patient is a Tulsa County man in his 50s. The patient showed no symptoms while traveling to Italy at Feb. 23. Symptoms first surfaced on Feb. 29.
The man reported the symptoms and was tested. The sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and results were revealed Friday.
Fortunately, the man's four family members are being monitored and quarantined in their home. The man already worked from home, so we hope the risk of community spread was minimal.
While researchers work to find a viable access, we know the best way to prevent coronavirus disease is to avoid exposure.
The CDC recommends several commonsense, everyday actions that prevent community spread of this virus:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Masks are not recommended for uninfected individuals, but they should be used for those exhibiting symptoms to prevent community spread. Facemasks also are crucial for health workers and caregivers in closed settings.
The Red Cross suggests practicing other good health habits as well. That means getting plenty of sleep, being physically active, managing your stress, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious food.
You may have heard these suggestions before, but it doesn't hurt to have a reminder or to share these tips to the uninformed.
By following these proactive steps and utilizing good judgment, you can prevent transmission of coronavirus.
