Thumbs up to Sam J. Jones, aka “Flash Gordon,” appearing Saturday and Sunday at Enid Comic Con at Stride Bank Center.
Jones was discovered on “The Dating Game” and starred in the 1980 cult classic fueled by a fantastic Queen soundtrack.
George Lucas wanted to make “Flash Gordon” but was denied the rights, creating the “Star Wars” universe instead. Producer Dino De Laurentiis then decided to adapt “Flash” with a budget more than three times higher than “Episode IV: A New Hope.”
But disagreements with De Laurentiis led to Jones’ dialogue being dubbed by another actor. Although a sequel was considered and even teased, it never happened.
Jones revived a sendup of his character in the “Ted” film series and recently appeared as himself in “Life After Flash,” a well-made documentary by Lisa Downs now appearing on Amazon Prime.
Tickets to meet Jones Sunday are $10 and available at stridebankcenter.com and at the Stride Bank Center box office. The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
More thumbs up to the Ringwood Family Career and Community Leaders of America team for earning gold medals at a national competition this month.
Participants in the FCCLA’s National Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event competition, held during a virtual leadership conference from July 7-9, included:
• National winners and gold medal – Mackenzie Shamburg and Carli Wedel, FCCLA Chapter Website category.
• Fifth place and gold medal, Ema Martinez and Virginia Meister – Focus on Children category.
• Sixth place and gold medal, Cadence Wilson – Promote and Publicize FCCLA category.
• Sixth place and gold medal, Hayden Baker and Cooper Haddock – Professional Presentation category.
• 14th place and gold medal, Alondra Salas – Focus on Children category.
Congrats to all!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Enid businesses and organizations for making the annual Family Positive Workplace list.
Thirty-three employers across Oklahoma were recognized in this, the third year of the award. Among the recipients were Enid employers Aircraft Structures International Corp.; Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America; CDSA; Rural Health Projects; Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma; Harmon’s Electric; TPI Staffing Service; Triangle Insurance Company; Loaves & Fishes NWOK; and Enid Public Schools.
Family Positive Workplace (FPW) is one of Potts Family Foundation’s programs under the OK25by25 Early Childhood Coalition. The goal of the program, which supports the foundation’s focus on families with children pre-birth through 5, is to recognize companies that have implemented family positive policies that better support their employee base, according to a press release.
A Family Positive Workplace employer is one whose “policies make it possible for employees to more easily balance family and work,” according to the press release.
Businesses interested in participating in this free recognition process can review FPW certification criteria at http://ok25by25.org/apply-2020/. For more information, call Linda Turner at Potts Family Foundation at (405) 486-4955.
