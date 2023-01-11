While we appreciate innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to solve a problem, we are skeptical of an idea being proposed to provide the children of certified teachers with free college tuition.
Supposedly, there is some bipartisan support to remove the income restriction threshold for certified teachers’ children so that their children would be eligible to participate in the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship program if a teacher has taught for a certain length of time in public school classrooms. Right now, that combined income level for a family of four to qualify is $60,000.
It’s an interesting proposal; however, a more practical approach that likely would have better outcomes in attracting and keeping teachers would be to increase their pay, provide a plan for regular and sustainable pay raises and provide a better environment for teachers to do their job.
This just seems like another way to get around providing pay raises for teachers. Increasing pay would have the most immediate impact in shoring up the teacher pipeline that has been dwindling in our state for a number of years.
And, let’s be honest about how cantankerous the political environment has gotten for educators. Every year, lawmakers propose new rules on what teachers can teach or what they can’t discuss or subjects they must teach or must avoid. Many teachers feel they are under attack constantly from the Legislature trying to legislate certain political ideologies in the classroom.
We do agree with proposals that would incentivize students to go into the teaching profession, such as tuition waivers, discounts or even loan forgiveness. That makes more sense and is more practical than promising free college tuition to all children of teachers.
We appreciate the idea and look forward to hearing more discussion about the real potential of it; however, it’s going to take some more long-term, bigger-picture solutions to solve our teacher crisis in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.