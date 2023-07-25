Enid City Commission made a good decision in its last meeting to enact guidelines for members of city boards and commissions as a way to promote good decision-making and productive meetings.
The idea was proposed by Mayor David Mason. Under the new guidelines, residents appointed to commissions and boards will get some specific training on open records and open meetings requirements. It will help members be more familiar with how public meetings operate and the proper procedures that must be followed.
At face value, this might not seem like a very big deal. However, the city has many boards and commissions that meet regularly to provide input and guidance to city commissioners. Just as city commission meetings are open and public, the meetings of these commissions are open as well.
Residents who volunteer to serve on these commissions are giving their time and talents, typically to a subject or topic that is near and dear to them. Some of these members may have participated on boards or committees in other capacities, such as church or a civic club.
A city body is different than a church or civic club, and the accountability is different. It is important that these volunteers get some training and understand that they are doing the public’s business, and certain procedures and protocols must be followed.
First, we thank all the volunteers who currently serve on commissions and boards on behalf of the city. We appreciate their willingness to step up and provide their knowledge or guidance. Second, we applaud the city commission for codifying guidelines for these boards to follow.
Such procedures will help the city run more smoothly and will help ensure the public that the city’s business is being done properly.
