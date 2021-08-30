A new state law that went into effect last week allowing restaurants to offer “to-go” alcoholic beverages to their customers under certain conditions left many local restauranteurs scratching their heads.
The law allows establishments holding a caterer's or mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to-go. They must be in a sealed, tamper-proof container. Authors of the bill said it will help restaurants as more people opt for to-go meals during the pandemic.
Some of the chain restaurants were aware of the new law and ready to accommodate customers; however, several local restaurants reported they want to take more time to consider whether they will offer customers this service.
The reason the law was passed is to help restaurants make up for a lot of lost revenue during the initial stages of the pandemic through 2020. However, many restaurants may be considering whether offering the new services will be financially worth it since there are requirements for tamper-proof, rigid packaging that will add additional costs for restaurants already operating on thin margins.
Cocktails-to-go is certainly innovative for Oklahoma, and it is probably going to be a service that is welcomed by many who during COVID surges like we’re seeing now may prefer to order food and drinks to go instead of dining indoors. According to the state restaurant association, about 31 states offer this service as a result of the pandemic.
Still, we understand the reluctance of some restaurants to offer this service until they get further guidance and to see how this is received by customers.
