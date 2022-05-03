‘Tis the season for spring cleaning, and for Enid residents, the city is hosting a hazardous waste collection day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 West Park Avenue.
This is an opportunity for residents to take a look around their properties and appropriately dispose of old fuels, lawn care chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pesticides/herbicides, oil-based paints and stains, pool chemicals, craft and hobby supplies, etc.
And, even better, it’s free.
Let’s face it, many of us have these types of items laying around our property because we’ve not known how to properly get rid of them. Well, Saturday is that opportunity.
It’s also an opportunity to gather those recyclables and dispose of them as well. On Saturday, or at other regular hours, the city will accept cardboard paper, aluminum cans, tin cans and #1 and #2 plastics.
The city’s recycling center accepts all of the above items, plus vehicle tires and electronics.
If you have other items that need to be disposed of, many area landfills provide residents a certain number of free visits. In Enid, residents can haul non-commercial trash to the landfill about once a month for free.
We encourage Enid residents to take advantage of this collection day to help keep their properties clean and safe.
