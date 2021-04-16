State lawmakers want Oklahoma students to pass the United States’ naturalization test before they’re allowed to graduate high school.
Under House Bill 2030, which already has cleared the state House, school districts must offer the naturalization test to students at least once per school year beginning as early as eighth grade at the discretion of the school district. Students may retake the exam as often as desired until they earn a passing score of 60 out of 100 questions.
The reason for this bill, according to its author, is that many Republican lawmakers believe all students should start taking the test in a bid to ensure they’re adept at American civics, history, geography and government ahead of graduation.
We agree that a well-rounded background in history, government and civics should be part of the education for all high school graduates – and if it’s not already, then that is a bigger problem than a citizenship test. In fact, students should already be able to answer all these questions without a specialized citizenship curriculum.
Local school boards, superintendents and principals should be making these curriculum decisions, not state legislators. The Legislature certainly has bigger issues on its plate – such as Medicaid expansion management and redistricting to name just two.
Let’s focus on those kinds of issues instead of worrying about whether a citizenship test should be added to the curriculum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.