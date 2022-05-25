There seems to be a bit of confusion among Enid city officials regarding the denial by Oklahoma Tax Commission to provide the city a Quality Events Incentive grant for last year’s The One Christmas event.
The city had applied to be reimbursed for as much as $250,000 of the more than $300,000 spent toward improvements to the area where the Christmas tree events were held.
The city submitted the grant application on Feb. 1. City economic development officials said they were informed by Oklahoma Department of Commerce that the max amount had been granted and had reported that during city budget hearings. Yet, that same day, OTC unanimously denied the application. The minutes of the OTC meeting do not reflect discussion of the reason; however, an OTC spokesperson said the application was rejected because it failed to meet all statutory requirements, but that the department would not comment further on what requirements weren’t met.
Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Oklahoma Tax Commission owe the city of Enid more an explanation about the confusion and why OTC — the final authority on the matter — denied the application.
The event seems to have complied with all the requirements of a “quality event,” and the application was made under those requirements. The city and community invested a great deal in this event, and plans are to have the event again this year.
One year later, city officials and organizers of the event know much more about hosting such a large event. It’s true the weather during December was most uncooperative, and the tree display had several issues with wind and warm temperatures.
We know city officials and organizers already are planning on ways to improve on the event.
If the city is eligible to apply for the grant again, officials need to know more details about why the first application was denied.
