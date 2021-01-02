More winter weather in the forecast brings to mind how the city handled an ice storm early in the fall of 2020.
After having already collected more than 4,000 tons before Christmas, contractors began a second pass through Enid this week to pick up more tree debris from October’s ice storm.
As of Monday, the city landfill had collected 4,245 tons of tree limbs since work began in November. It was closed Friday for New Year’s Day.
Many of the requests for pickup have come through the website SeeClickFix, the city of Enid’s service request system, which connects to the city’s map viewer system, Cartograph. City staff then relay these requests to contractors out collecting debris piles.
As of Monday, the city of Enid had this year received 1,890 requests for tree debris pickup through its SeeClickFix app, compared with five total in 2019. A separate “tree debris” category was requested 198 times this year on the service, compared with 11 last year.
Both request categories can be almost entirely attributed to the unseasonable ice storm cleanup.
Enid residents wanting to report more debris for pickup can use the SeeClickFix app for iPhone or Androids or go to www.seeclickfix.com/Enid, or call the Solid Waste Department at (580) 616-7300. The service also is used to report street or pot hole repairs, among other requests.
Our city deserves some praise for the handling of the October ice storm. The cleanup didn’t seem to go very quickly, but city workers managed to pick up some 4,000 tons of stuff by Christmas. That’s a lot of branches. And they are staying with it.
That was an unprecedented storm, and the city is doing the best it can to get everything up and off the curbs.
If Enid residents still have limbs and debris in their backyards, we urge them to get the stuff to the curb so the city and its contractor can get rid of it.
