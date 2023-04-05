It would seem the park area and Under Her Wing structure on Park Avenue continue to be somewhat questionable as Enid city commissioners this week tabled an agenda item that would have installed 15 trees near the structure and in the park.
It also seems there is some concern about authority over the tree planting between the Public Arts Commission (PACE) and the city’s Tree Board concerning the area. One member of the Tree Board spoke to the commissioners about who has the responsibility of tree decisions in the area.
In May 2022, PACE downsized the downtown Enid pocket prairie area surrounding Under Her Wing by two-thirds as part of a compromise between the city and the artwork’s creator Romy Owens.
PACE decided that grasses on the entire north side of Under Her Wing would be left alone to grow and develop as the prairie, while the south side would be regularly mowed by city staff and more trees would be planted to provide shade to visitors.
The planting of the trees was discussed by PACE at multiple meetings before members voted at their March 8 meeting to plant trees in the open area west of Under Her Wing and along the artwork’s pathway, connecting other Oklahoma Redbuds already planted there.
However, questions arose among commissioners about this plan and the longevity of the sculpture being in that location long-term. The city has a 10-year contract for the sculpture to be there, and some commissioners seem to think that it’s possible that structure might be removed after the contract term is up. So, they questioned the location of the trees long-term if that structure is no longer there.
It’s probably good that the item was tabled, and we hope to see more collaboration among PACE, the Tree Board, the artist and others with a stake in the park and making the area a premier place for public activities.
It is a little concerning, however, that there still seems to be hesitation on the longevity of the Under Her Wing sculpture. In the few years the sculpture has been there, it has become an iconic symbol of Enid, and has been promoted in tourism guides and media coverage statewide.
The park area around the sculpture does need to be enhanced, and proper tree planting would seem to be an important part of that project. We look forward to seeing a revised proposal soon.
