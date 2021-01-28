We like that Enid Regional Development Alliance and Enid City Commission acted quickly to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Enid City Commission approved adding $200,000 more to federally provided CARES Act funds they allocated Jan. 5 for ERDA’s program.
More than 20 businesses applied for the now-$400,000 program, ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said. Sixteen were deemed eligible to receive a maximum $15,000 each to cover fixed assets like rent or utilities, Powell said. These businesses all had at least two full-time employees and requested an average $12,851.
These businesses also saw an average drop in sales of 37% between March-December 2019 and 2020.
Funding requests should equal three months’ rent or mortgage payments, three months’ utility payments, 20% cost of perishable goods/food for three months, $500/month for maintenance costs. The amount requested should not exceed the sum of these expenses or $15,000, whichever is less. Online sales also are capped.
While eligible businesses initially must have been in operation since Jan. 1, 2019, and be down at least 30% in revenue from March-December 2020 compared to 2019, small businesses also now can be eligible if they have been operating since Feb. 15, 2020.
City Commissioner Ben Ezzell proposed the change.
“Anyone who kept their doors open in 2020 deserves kudos,” he said. “The disaster’s not over yet.”
A related entrepreneurship grant program now will be able to cover the six other businesses who applied for the business relief but weren’t eligible because they didn’t meet the two-employee minimum. These businesses may have been owner-only or family-operated.
Businesses have suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially small businesses. We’re glad to see this type of help being provided.
