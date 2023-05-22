Enid City Commission approved the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, and while the early projections are for about a $6 million deficit, the city has the flexibility to make adjustments needed as revenues and expenses come in throughout the year.
The city always has wisely estimated revenues conservatively. Typically, sales tax revenues come in better than projected. In the pandemic worst of times, the city came out OK because leaders were able to make adjustments throughout the year.
The deficit number included $3 million in debt and $2.8 million in personnel increases as the city is working to compete with the private sector to get the best candidates for the jobs needed.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in the mid-fiscal year or even quarterly throughout the fiscal year, updates on the revenues would be given. These kinds of reviews should be sufficient to analyze revenue and expense projections and make adjustments accordingly.
The city already narrowed down $45 million in capital improvement requests to about $16 million. That’s something that is typically done and addresses the most urgent needs, including street and alley improvements, street improvement, sanitary sewer, storm water and water capital improvement and capital project escrow.
All in all, it looks like a responsible budget.
