Residents of the Chisholm Public Schools district are being asked to approve an investment in school buildings and technology in a public election Tuesday. The two bond issue proposals, totaling $3.45 million, also cover the cost of new school vehicles and new high school band uniforms.
It appears to be a reasonable investment in the schools, especially the high school, which is in generally good condition but in need of a major overhaul of its heating and cooling system. At $3.45 million, it’s a modest request of taxpayers, certainly small in comparison to the $18 million in bonded improvements approved in 2013 and $20 million approved in 2017.
Plus, school officials predict the new bonds can be paid off without any increase in the property tax rate for residents of the mixed rural/urban school system in northern Enid, North Enid and the surrounding rural areas. The area has benefitted from construction of new housing, and that increased tax base keeps the rate flat for existing landowners.
The need for functioning air conditioning in the high school and in school buses was underscored two weeks ago when the outside temperatures topped 100 degrees and part of the high school cooling system quit working. Some classes had to be moved to the nearby middle school during the heat emergency.
Although that seems more than coincidental to have such a failure just days ahead of the election, the building HVAC problems have been ongoing and will continue to be a costly expense with aging equipment. Let’s face it, we’ll continue to see weather extremes throughout the school year, and pushing the schedule a little earlier or later depending on the weather forecast is not a reasonable long-term plan.
Likewise with the transportation needs and technology improvements. Sometimes fixing the old stuff just isn’t a smart investment. With technology, especially, students need to be learning in school on devices comparable to what they’ll be using outside of school.
Approval of the $3.45 million in bonded school improvements isn’t automatic, it requires at least 60% approval by district voters because of the associated property tax needed to pay off the bonds.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, is election day, and it appears Chisholm voters can and should approve this modest investment needed to extend the useful life of the high school and make the other needed improvements.
