The Garfield County Fair opens on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Garfield County Fairgrounds and will feature some new events this year.
We are glad to see these new events as Colten Cue, general manager of Chisholm Trail Expo Center, and others work to revive the fair.
In addition to the fair staples of contests for FFA and 4-H students, sewing, crafts, photography and such, there will be the livestock show, culminating in the premium sale at 7 p.m. Monday.
The new events to the fair this year will include:
• Vendors 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Thursday through Friday.
• A free concert, food truck festival and Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole tournament on Saturday. The concert will feature Jake Bowers, with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the concert starting at 7 p.m.
• Racing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Enid Speedway.
• Activities for children, including bounce houses, face painting, balloon art, pony rides and train rides.
These new free events should appeal to many people, and we hope the community responds. Get out and check things out at the Garfield County Fair this week.
