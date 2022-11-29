We have to wonder if Enid city commissioners are OK with the constant chaos that has occurred at the public library over the last 18-24 months?
It seems that every couple of months, many of the library board members want to endorse policies or inflame the public regarding books that are available at the library, and also they appear to want to have a heavy-handed presence when it comes to the administration of the library.
A couple of weeks ago, they allowed public comments and negative and dark statements to be read, purportedly from an anonymous source, during the public meeting. The comments made accusations against the recently appointed library director over social media that allegedly occurred more than two years ago during the pandemic when everything was pretty much shut down.
City commissioners are accountable for what is happening at the library because they appoint members of the library board. When dealing with patron concerns, it’s important that the library board be diplomatic and build consensus in their duties rather than be adversarial.
It appears the majority of the library board did not approve of City Manager Jerald Gilbert finally giving Theri Ray the permanent position of library director. So, they allowed a patron to drag up some negative information allegedly from 2019 — which the patron has refused to identify publicly, but said she would provide to individual commissioners — that the News & Eagle is unable to corroborate at this time.
Let’s be clear. The library board does not have hiring or firing authority over library staff. The city manager has the hiring authority when it comes to the library director. Ray had been serving as interim director for months — under some very difficult circumstances brought on by these library board members, and the chaos continues.
And, when it comes to reviews of controversial books in the library, the library board is not the agency to bring up those books for review. Those requests should be brought by patrons, reviewed and decided by library staff — then the library board has the position of being the appeals process for those decisions.
At the least, the city commission needs to codify the role of the library board as an advisory and appeals panel, not an activist agency that it seems to have become.
We understand the hyper-political atmosphere that has occurred not just with the Enid library, but school and public libraries all over the country. Because of the pandemic shutdowns, parents took a more active role in their children’s education, which is a good thing.
However, in the wake of the pandemic and the political rhetoric that ramped up during the time, common sense and reason seem to have taken a back seat. There always have been processes to challenge and review controversial books without burning freedom of speech and expression to the ground and vilifying a group of people based on fear and misinformation.
A city election is coming up, and residents need to pay careful attention to incumbents and challengers who are running. They need to ask questions of these candidates about their stance on the library and the current situation that is occurring there.
