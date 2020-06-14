Thumbs up to Enid Animal Control for being rebranded as Enid Animal Welfare to better reflect the shelter’s mission and role in the community.
In addition to the new moniker on the building, new patches reading Enid Animal Welfare have been designed and will be phased in as uniforms are replaced due to use.
In 2018, the shelter worked with Kirkpatrick Foundation to move toward becoming a 90% save rate by 2025. In the summer of 2018, the shelter had an 87% success rate for dogs and a 64% live release rate for cats.
Under the leadership of Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, Enid is blessed to have an amazing coalition of animal welfare advocates. As Enid native Louisa McCune, executive director of the Kirkpatrick Foundation, says: “Where animals fare well, people fare well. And where the animals are not doing well, neither are the people.”
Enid Animal Welfare, 1200 S. 10th, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on holidays. The phone number is (580) 249-4910.
More thumbs up to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for being named one of “America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care” by the Women’s Choice Award for 2020.
St. Mary’s is in the top 3% of 4,191 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services, based on surveys used to choose recipients of the award, according to a press release provided by the hospital.
The award recognizes “excellence in emergency care” based on measures including time taken for diagnosis, medication and admission to the hospital.
“We are proud that St. Mary’s has been recognized as a leader in Emergency Services on a national level,” says Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “I want to thank our emergency department’s medical, nursing and allied health professionals for their dedication in helping us achieve this recognition. I also want to thank the Women’s Choice Award for recognizing our team’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care.”
Last, but not least, thumbs up for Truckload Carriers Association naming Groendyke Transport driver Evert Gott, from Lacassine, La., a Highway Angel for aiding another driver who was injured after his truck rolled over, dumping hot asphalt.
It was mid-afternoon May 1 and Gott was heading to Fort Worth, Texas, when he saw a dump truck carrying hot asphalt roll over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 just outside Vicksburg, Miss.
“He was going into a curve,” Gott said, “blew a tire, lost control and flipped over — the guardrail stopped him.”
Gott pulled over as quickly as he could and ran back to the scene.
“I did my best ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ jump to get over the guardrail,” he said. “By the time I got to the truck he was barely walking and trying to move around the front of the truck toward the guardrail.”
Asphalt had spread all over the road and in the truck.
“He had tar on his side. He was in pain and his skin was peeling off,” Gott says. “I helped him to my truck to get him in the shade where he could sit down.”
For his willingness to assist a fellow driver, TCA presented Gott with a certificate, patch, lapel pin and truck decals.
Groendyke also received a certificate acknowledging its driver as a Highway Angel.
