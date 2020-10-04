Thumbs up to the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma for opening the Little Red Caboose Children’s Library & Learning Center.
This will transform the historic Rock Island caboose into a children’s library to create a welcoming space for younger visitors, and to introduce a new generation to the wonders of the railroad.
For more information on Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, visit https://rail roadmuseumofoklahoma.com.
More thumbs up for Coach-A-Kid Enid partnering with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County to offer online mentoring services, with hopes of connecting more youth with adult mentors.
The mentoring program had to discontinue its traditional in-person, in-school model, at least for now, because of health concerns and access issues in the schools.
One of three study rooms on the ground floor of the library has been converted to a mentoring room, with a table, chairs, a large monitor and camera. The space can be used for youth to connect with a mentor anywhere in the world, for local mentors to connect with kids, or for in-person mentoring, for those who meet COVID-19 prevention criteria.
Anyone interested in signing up their child for mentoring services, or in volunteering to be a mentor, can contact Director John Gray at (580) 233-7220 or email jgray@yfsenid.org.
Thumbs down to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for paying a private public relations company about $15,000 a month to handle most of the state’s COVID-19 crisis communications through the end of the year.
The state agency has agreed to pay Saxum an initial $60,000 fee to handle media and social media support, content creation and other communication needs related to the ongoing pandemic from Sept. 3-Dec. 31, according to a copy of the contract obtained by CNHI Oklahoma through an open records request.
Saxum, which is an Oklahoma City-based integrated marketing communications agency, will bill the state for hourly work including expenses. Its hourly rates range from $61 an hour for a graduate fellow to $354 an hour for the chief executive officer, according to the contract.
Saxum is a respectable PR firm, and we’re not questioning its professionalism. However, we do question the timing of this expense for our state.
We’re sure that media and open records requests have been very high due to the pandemic, but that’s part of the job. And taxpayers are footing the bill for that already.
Everyone employed is dealing with this unprecedented situation, and too many can’t find a job.
