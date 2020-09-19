Thumbs up to the award of $20,000 to Enid Public Schools for the state digital learning program.
The state will apply EPS' allotment as a credit for the project-based Calvert Learning K-6 curriculum, for EPS students in kindergarten through fifth grade, district CFO Sam Robinson said in an email.
“Our teachers and students alike will face a number of hurdles this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a press release. “We are thankful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for taking the initiative to assist schools during this time. Enid Public Schools will always take advantage of opportunities to help our students and educators succeed.”
Chisholm Public Schools, with 2019 enrollment of 1,170, was allocated $12,500. Hennessey and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts were both allocated $10,000; Waukomis and Ringwood, $7,500.
Other school district allotment totals and more information on the initiative are available at www.learnanywhereok.org.
More thumbs up to Oklahoma Bible Academy class of 2020 for recording the school’s highest average ACT score in school history, with an average of 26.83 on the college-readiness exam.
Students across Oklahoma in 2019-20 had an average composite score of 19.3, out of a possible 36, while the U.S. average composite was 20.8.
According to that report, then tabulated by Oklahoma Watch, Enid High School’s composite score was 18.4; Pioneer High School’s score was 19.8; Chisholm High School’s was 20.4; and OBA’s was 24.1, the highest in Garfield County. Other scores are available at oklahomawatch.org/2019/06/20/update-act-scores-for-public-and-private-high-schools.
Last, but not least, thumbs up for professional basketball returning to Enid after a 13-year absence.
Dave Magley, the president of The Basketball League, announced the Enid Outlaws are being added to the four-year league, which will run from late February to June. The games will be played at the Stride Bank Center, which he said "will be a flagship of our league."
Jonathan Reed, who has been involved with various minor leagues, will be the team's owner and president. Brian Jamison, a former Southern Nazarene player, will serve as general manager.
Enid was a member of the United States Basketball League from 1999-2007. NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar led the team to the league championship in 2002.
The Outlaws will hold a tryout camp in Oklahoma City later this month, followed by another in Enid in October and Tulsa in November. Reed said he hopes to name a coach by the second week of October.
The teams will play a 24-game schedule — 12 at home and 12 on the road. Magley hopes to have a schedule by early November.
Salaries will range from $1,500 to $4,000 a month depending on incentives, Magley said.
